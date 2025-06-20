'I was terrified I was going to die.' Rape victims in Brazil struggle to access legal abortions

RIO DE JANEIRO — A 27-year-old Brazilian woman, who said she became pregnant after being raped in March during Carnival in Brasilia, should have been granted access to a legal abortion. But when she sought to terminate the pregnancy at a hospital around a month later, she was told she needed a police report to access the service, despite it not being a legal requirement.
She decided to abort at home with medication she bought on the black market, with only a few friends on site to help.
''I fainted several times because of the pain. I was terrified I was going to die,'' she said.
The Associated Press does not identify people without their permission if they say they have been sexually assaulted.
In Brazil, abortion is legally restricted to cases of rape, life-threatening risks to the pregnant woman or if the fetus has no functioning brain. Theoretically, when a pregnancy results from sexual violence, the victim's word should suffice for access to the procedure.
''The law doesn't require judicial authorization or anything like that,'' explained Ivanilda Figueiredo, a professor of law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro. ''A woman seeking an abortion recounts the situation to a multi-disciplinary team at the healthcare clinic and, in theory, that should be enough.''
In practice, however, advocates, activists and health experts say women encounter significant barriers to ending a pregnancy even under the limited conditions provided for by the law. This is due to factors including lack of facilities, disparities between clinic protocols and even resistance from medical personnel.
''Healthcare professionals, citing religious or moral convictions, often refuse to provide legal abortions, even when working in clinics authorized to perform them,'' said Carla de Castro Gomes, a sociologist who studies abortion and associate researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.