I was investigating PFAS. Then a doctor told me to put it in my eyes.

Looking at my laptop screen had started to hurt.
This January, I spent many hours glued to my computer while investigating Minnesota’s ban on PFAS chemicals. But between research and interviews and trips on frigid days to a product testing lab, I was growing more and more uncomfortable.
Fluorescent lights in the newsroom ceiling made my eyes ache. It felt like something was stuck under my eyelid, though nothing was there. The whites of my eyes had turned pink.
In February, I went to an optometrist who specialized in dry eye disease. She prescribed an eyedrop that is relatively new to the United States called Miebo.
A few days later, I got a text from an online pharmacy indicating a bottle was being sent to my house. I searched the medication online and immediately noticed its chemical name: perfluorohexyloctane.
Perfluoro, I thought, as in “per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances”? As in PFAS?
Was I supposed to put forever chemicals in my eyes?
Miebo, the eyedrop I was prescribed to use four times a day, was a type of PFAS. Three chemists I spoke to later confirmed that.