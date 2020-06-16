The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers has ignited worldwide protests against racism and police brutality. People have come together in large numbers to rally in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.
In episode No. 3 of our new Star Tribune YouTube series, “Tomorrow Together,” producer Mark Vancleave talked with some of those who turned out at the 38th and Chicago memorial site in Minneapolis to find out how Floyd’s death has united people.
This bi-weekly series explores the unique issues facing teens and young adults during the George Floyd protests and pandemic. Follow along here.
