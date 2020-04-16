After a lot of years, you tend to know a guy. And as it turned out, I know a guy who had antibody blood tests for the novel coronavirus.

So, he sent one to me and I took it. To cut to the chase, it was negative.

Let me just say at the top that this is a very complex thing to do, to talk about and to grok these days, since getting any kind of coronavirus testing, even simple nasal swabs to diagnose an active infection, in this country has become needlessly difficult and confusing. That’s been especially true for front-line workers, from doctors and nurses to delivery workers and grocery store employees.

It is a moral dilemma, taking a test that everyone should take before everyone has the ability to get one.

It is even more difficult to get antibody tests, which can quickly determine if you have been previously infected and perhaps had mild symptoms or none at all and might be immune and even have antibodies that could help fight the virus. Getting this test, also called a serology test, into the hands of average people will be a critical step in getting us all back to work and out in public.

But, as with the nasal-swab tests, good antibody tests are not widely available. Abbott Labs said on Wednesday that it was introducing what is considered a gold standard antibody test, and that it would ramp up production to 20 million tests by June. And other companies are making similar efforts.

But there has also been a troubling array of potentially unreliable tests flooding the market after the Food and Drug administrations relaxed rules about having data proving efficacy. While those rules are getting tightened, the government has essentially been taking the beta-testing route to get manufacturers on board, as if this were a dating app.

That kind of rollout is terrifying.

If a test is shoddy, for example, you could think you were not immune when you were. Or worse, you could think you were immune when you are not.

This is obviously an extraordinary data problem — you can’t know what you can’t measure, and measuring badly makes it even worse. But it is also a personal conundrum. Like many, for example, I do not want my kids or me seeing my mom until I am comfortable that we’re not a danger to her.

That could be a very long time, which is why I accepted the kind offer from a friend to send me the test when he got hold of it early, before it hit the market.

The reason to want to do it is simple: I travel a great deal, and I was also one of the many people who thought they might have had a milder version of coronavirus earlier in the year.

When I was sidelined with the flu in January, I thought nothing of it, until it degenerated into one of the weirdest and most painful bouts of flu I have ever had. There were fever spikes, aches, nausea, lack of smell, a persistent dry cough — all of which were later flagged as key symptoms of COVID-19. I recovered after three truly awful weeks of debilitating illness. Once the coronavirus was in full swing, I wondered if I had been an early victim.

So I checked, and here is what happened: The test I received in the mail, which is not yet approved by the FDA, was self-administered, arriving with a lancet to poke my finger, a pipette to draw the blood out and collect it, a tube of solution and two plastic test strips that determine the presence of certain proteins — antibodies — in the body.

The home tests are meant as a start, much the way other self-testing products are. Honestly, the whole setup looked like a home pregnancy test, except using blood instead of urine, and was just as frictionless.

Well, except for the finger poke, which was not as easy as I thought. After a long existential moment with the lancet, I drew a few drops of blood, combined them with the solution, and then added a few drops to a small plastic testing device. A line immediately appeared on an indicator strip to indicate that the test was working. I then waited for eight minutes to see if the other line would appear, which would show I had the antibodies.

No such luck. Like a lot of people, I had hoped to be able to know that my very presence was not harmful to others. This is a big deal, as our national medical star Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently noted in an interview on NBC: “There may be many people out there, and I suspect there are a fair amount, that have been infected, were asymptomatic and didn’t know it.”

It is a national tragedy that “don’t know” is pretty much how we are operating these days. Especially since we live in a world where we are tracked constantly by big corporations, where we send plumes of data and cough up information to them constantly. And yet we cannot do that for our own benefit when it comes to our real lives.

We are the most monitored, followed and data-mined people to have ever occupied this planet, and we know very little about a virus that knows everything about us.

As jacked into the system as I am, to get a tiny piece of possibly unreliable data about myself, I had to know a guy.

