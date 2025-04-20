'I thought I'd died.' How landmines are continuing to claim lives in post-Assad Syria

He worked with Turkish units in Azaz, a city in northwest Syria, using advanced equipment, but on the day he died, he was on his own. As he defused one mine, another hidden beneath it detonated. After Assad's ouster, mines littered his village in rural Idlib. He had begun volunteering to clear them — often without proper equipment — responding to residents' pleas for help, even on holidays when his demining team was off duty, his brother said.