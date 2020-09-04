In 1963, Myriam P. Sarachik tackled a big question.

For decades, physicists had noticed certain metallic materials exhibited odd behavior in electrical resistance — the amount of sluggishness to the flow of electricity.

Usually, the warmer a metal is, the more that electrons bounce off the metal’s vibrating atoms, making it more difficult for a current to pass through. Typically, as a metal cools, the vibrations diminish, the electrons move more readily, and the resistance drops. But sometimes as some metallic materials are chilled even colder, the electrical resistance starts rising again. It was a mystery.

The phenomenon is now known as the Kondo effect, after Japanese physicist Jun Kondo. But Kondo, as a theorist and not an experimentalist, was not the first to show that his supposition was correct. That was Sarachik, 87, now retired after a career spanning more than a half-century as a professor of physics at the City College of New York.

The experiment was just one of the accomplishments for which Sarachik received this year’s Medal for Exceptional Achievement in Research, a top honor of the American Physical Society. “And so here I am,” Sarachik said during a ceremony in January. “I can’t even believe it, because I almost didn’t get into the field at all.”

Her career commenced as the U.S. was racing to catch up in science and space after the Soviets launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957 and the first astronaut, Yuri Gagarin, in 1961. Colleges were establishing and expanding their physics departments. Industry jobs were bountiful. But women were discouraged from participating.

Breakthrough work Myriam Sarachik investigated electrical resistance at Bell Labs in 1963.

Throughout a peripatetic childhood, she often did not fit in. She was born in Antwerp, Belgium, to Orthodox Jewish parents, just as Adolf Hitler was rising to power. Using false papers and bribes and after escaping from a concentration camp, she, her parents and two brothers fled to Cuba and then to New York City. She was among the first girls to attend the Bronx High School of Science, and then she went to Barnard College, taking physics classes at Columbia.

Two years before her Kondo effect work, Sarachik, set aside her physics research a year after finishing her Ph.D. at Columbia University to take care of her newborn. “I realized I was never going to survive this,” she said.

Her husband, Philip, an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Columbia, urged her to return to research. But when she attended a job fair, Sarachik received no requests for job interviews. “I got none,” she said.

In despair, she reached out to one of her professors, Polykarp Kusch. “He argued with me long and hard. He said: ‘You don’t really want to do what you think you want to do. … Finally he said: ‘Look, Myriam, we trained you. I don’t know why you want to do what you want to do. But if you want to do it, you have the right to try.’ ”

The next day, she received a call from Bell Labs, the research arm of AT&T in New Jersey, for what amounted to a two-year postdoctoral position. It was there that the odd electrical resistance problem caught her attention.

“Nobody knew what to make of it,” Sarachik said.

She investigated an aspect of magnetic alloys, measuring how the electrical resistance changed with temperature. When the magnetism of the iron was present, she observed the unexplained behavior of resistance increasing with falling temperatures. When the magnetism was not present, the resistance dropped with the dropping temperatures.

The results caught the eye of Kondo. Sarachik said that when Kondo sent her an early version of his paper, she knew that her data fit with his calculations. She had provided the first experimental confirmation of the Kondo effect.

But when her two-year appointment ended, there was no offer for her to stay. Still, she persisted in physics. “I’m not a quitter,” she said. “I couldn’t not do it.”

Finally, the City College of New York offered her a position as an assistant professor in 1964 while Philip joined New York University. In three years, she was promoted to associate professor with tenure.

Then her younger daughter, Leah, was murdered.

“We had a disastrous family disaster, which took me out of commission pretty much for 10, 15 years,” she said.

In the 1980s, as she sought to restart her efforts, one of her laboratories at the City College physics department had become a de facto storage room. She asked people to take their belongings. No one did. She reclaimed her space.

In her second chapter of research, Sarachik became known for several paradigm-breaking experiments. She explored how some two-dimensional materials, generally insulators that do not conduct electricity, could turn into metallic conductors, something theorists said was impossible.

“That’s way ahead of the time,” said Laura H. Greene, chief scientist at the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Tallahassee, Fla. “So she was always pushing the envelope.”

Sarachik also led experiments that explored the quantum behavior of molecules that act like magnets. The work demonstrated that the north and south poles of these molecules could spontaneously flip at cold temperatures where such flips are forbidden by classical physics.

Myriam Sarachik, a physicist, in New York, Aug. 25, 2020. The New York-based scientist overcame sexism and personal tragedy to make major contributions to the field, for which she received recognition this year.

At the society’s award ceremony, she reflected on her career. “Women are no better and no worse at doing physics than men are,” she said. “They are, however, at least if they’re my age, more persistent.”