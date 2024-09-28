‘I love you but I hate you.' What to do when you can't stand your long-term partner

Dr. Felipe Paullier is quick to say he doesn't speak for the world's roughly 2 billion tweens, teens and young adults. But as the United Nations' first assistant secretary-general for youth affairs, he's tasked with advocating for young people and their concerns to be incorporated into the organization's work — a goal shared by young activists who don't always feel heard by the international community. Paullier, a pediatrician and former director general of Uruguay's National Youth Institute, started in in the job in December. He sat down with The Associated Press on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly this week to talk about his role, the U.N.'s new '' Pact for the Future,'' what it means for young people — and whether their elders really mean it about including them.