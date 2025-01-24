I drove the Zamboni — and you can, too

Next, Morehouse showed me how to take corners in the middle of the rink, and I found turning toward the machine’s blind, right-hand side was even more difficult. I couldn’t see where I was going and I had no instinct for handling, like I was driving a speedboat for the first time. I turned the wheel too soon. Then too tightly. Then not tightly enough. “The U turns are really, really tough,” Morehouse reassured me.