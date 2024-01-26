Motorists traveling on parts of Interstate 94 in the east metro in the overnight hours Saturday night to Sunday morning will need to use an alternate route.
The freeway will be closed from 11:45 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday between Hwy. 61 in St. Paul and the I-494/694 interchange in Woodbury, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
During the shutdown, drivers will be directed to use I-694 and I-35E or I-494 and Hwy. 10/61.
Crews will be installing a new electrical conduit, MnDOT said.
