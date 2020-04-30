The major snafu for metro drivers this weekend will be a shutdown of I-35W in both directions through Richfield. MnDOT will be repairing concrete between I-494 and the Crosstown from Friday night to Monday morning.

Drivers on I-494 in Richfield could feel a pinch, too, with lane reductions in place between I-35W and Penn Avenue.

Metro Transit continues its track maintenance with work on the rails between the 28th Avenue Station and Mall of America. Buses will fill in for trains through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Back on the roads, here is where drivers will find other significant projects with lane closures or detours:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to S. 5th Avenue and from S. 4th Avenue to southbound I-35W are closed through midsummer.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and 3rd Street.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 from 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River and S. 19th Avenue on the west side.

4. Lake Street: Reduced to one lane in each direction between S. 2nd and Blaisdell avenues.

St. Paul

5. Mounds Boulevard: Eastbound closed between Plum Street and Bates Avenue and between Thorn Street and Burns Avenue. Both directions closed between Bates and Thorn through May 22.

East metro

6. I-94 in Woodbury: Westbound reduced to two lanes from Radio Drive to Century Avenue. Ramps from eastbound I-94 to northbound I-694 and northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 are closed until July 24.

7. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

North metro

8. I-94 in Maple Grove: Daily lane closures on I-94 in both directions between the I-94/494/694 interchange and Hwy 101.

9. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway.

South metro

10. I-494 in Eagan and Mendota Heights: Westbound reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 55 and Dodd Road through June 1; ramps from northbound I-35E to westbound I-494 are closed until June 1; ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35E is closed until May 11; ramps from eastbound I-494 to and from Hwy. will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

11. Hwy. 5 in Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; the ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue is closed through Monday; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 are closed through mid-July.

12. I-35W in Richfield: Closed between I-494 and Hwy. 62 from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

13. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between Cliff Road and 106th Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

14. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 is closed through July 22.

15. Hwy. 169 in Jackson Township: Reduced to a single lane between 133rd St. and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

16. Hwy. 41 in Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.