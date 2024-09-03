Hyundai unveils 2025 electric SUVs aiming for broader appeal with improved range, charging options

During the first half of 2024, the Ioniq 5 was America's second-best selling electric vehicle not made by industry leader Tesla. Tesla's Model Y was first with more than 198,000 in sales, followed by the Model 3 with nearly 74,000, according to estimates from Motorintelligence.com. Third was Ford's Mustang Mach E SUV at just over 22,000, and the Ioniq 5 at nearly 19,000.