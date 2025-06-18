Hypersonic missiles are stirring fears in the Iran-Israel conflict. Here's why

BARCELONA — Iran is boasting that it has hypersonic missiles and says it already has begun firing the cutting-edge weapons at Israel.
There is no evidence that Iran has unleashed the missiles, and experts are skeptical of the claim.
But the use of these fast-moving projectiles could test Israel's vaunted missile-defense system and alter the course of the fighting between the two bitter enemies.
Here's a closer look at these advanced weapons:
What is a hypersonic missile and what makes them so feared?
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard claimed Wednesday that it had fired what it said were hypersonic ''Fattah 1'' missiles toward Israel. But whether these missiles are hypersonic is a matter of debate.
Simply put, hypersonic weapons are any missile that travels beyond Mach 5, five times the speed of sound. Ballistic missiles, fired high up or outside the earth's atmosphere, routinely reach this speed.
But in modern warfare, experts say hypersonic weapons must also have advanced navigation systems – making them nimble and capable of changing their trajectory. This can challenge traditional defense systems, said Jack Watling, a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.