SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nah'Shon Hyland had a career-high 23 points as VCU defeated Utah State 85-69 on Wednesday night.
Vince Williams Jr. had 15 points for VCU (1-0). KeShawn Curry added 10 points and six rebounds. Corey Douglas had three blocks.
Neemias Queta had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (0-1). Justin Bean added 13 points. Rollie Worster had 10 points.
