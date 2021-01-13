WASHINGTON — Nah'Shon Hyland registered 17 points and six steals as VCU defeated George Washington 84-77 on Wednesday.
Vince Williams Jr. had 12 points for VCU (10-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hason Ward added 11 points and four blocks, and Jamir Watkins had 10 points.
James Bishop scored a career-high 24 points for the Colonials (3-8, 2-2). Ricky Lindo Jr. added 13 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Matt Moyer had 12 points and nine rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Bringing skills and joy, Kaprizov makes his Wild debut tonight
After years of intrigue, uncertainty and anticipation, the Wild is finally waking up to its future with 23-year-old rookie Kirill Kaprizov as the centerpiece of a reimagined team.
Sports
Souhan: Parise-Suter? Now is time for Fiala-Kaprizov to become Wild's go-to stars
The Wild has had talented players in the past. But never two players like Kevin Fiala and Kirill Kaprizov who have such elite skills and speed to create goals.
The Wolves Beat
Player weaknesses on full display in discouraging loss to Memphis
The Grizzlies scored 80 points in the paint and all of the Wolves' early-season issues could be seen in Wednesday's loss.
Wolves
Towns frustrated after Wolves squander lead: 'It's the NBA — no boys allowed.'
The Wolves have endured blowouts and a few close losses, but perhaps none was as deflating to Karl-Anthony Towns as Wednesday's 118-107 loss to Memphis.
Sports
Andy Murray tests positive for virus before Australian Open
Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.