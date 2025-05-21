Hydrate. Make lists. Leave yourself time. And other tips for reducing holiday travel stress

Travel can be stressful in the best of times. Now add in the high-level anxiety that seems to be baked into every holiday season and it's clear that travelers could use some help calming frazzled nerves.
Travel pros say there is plenty you can do ahead of time to make for a happier and less-stressful holiday journey.
Make a list and check things off
A week before you leave, write down things you need to bring and tasks you need to do before the trip.
''This can include essential packing items, as well as simple tasks like cleaning out old food from the fridge or watering the plants,'' says Jess Feldman, special projects editor at Travel and Leisure magazine. ''The key is to leave the list out for the entire week before you go. I cross the to-dos off throughout the week, and it helps me feel extremely prepared, lessening the stress every time.''
Carry your comfort zone with you
Noise-canceling headphones can go a long way toward blocking out annoyances during travel, although if you use them you should keep an eye on display boards or your phone for any flight or gate changes.
Spotify, YouTube and other sites offer music playlists with names like ''Relaxing Chill Out Calming Music for Airports'' and ''Perfect — Music Travel Relax.'' Or try ''Music for Airports,'' a groundbreaking album that launched the ambient music genre in 1978.