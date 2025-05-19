Hyderabad ends Lucknow IPL playoff hopes after six-wicket win

HYDERABAD, India — Sunrisers Hyderabad ended Lucknow Super Giants' faint playoff hopes with a clinical six-wicket win in the Indian Premier League on Monday.
Abhishek Sharma's blistering 18-ball 59 led Hyderabad's chase to 206-4 with 10 balls to spare.
Lucknow, which needed to win its remaining three games and rely on other results, couldn't capitalize on a blazing 115-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) and was restricted to 205-7.
Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have made it to the playoffs. The fight for the fourth and final place was now between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Lucknow captain Rishabh Pant's sub-par season continued when he fell for 7, his seventh single-digit score. Pant was a symptom of the team's middle order woes, and Hyderabad fast bowler Eshan Malinga (2-28) was the latest bowler to profit.
Sharma seals the game
Left-handed Sharma's brutal hitting sealed the game inside the first six overs as Hyderabad raced to 72-1. He opened with Atharva Taide after regular partner Travis Head was in quarantine with COVID-19.
Sharma didn't hold back once the field restrictions came off after the powerplay, and smacked leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for four successive sixes. The third one burst through the hands of Nicholas Pooran on the boundary and brought up Sharma's half-century.