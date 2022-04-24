All the rules about working have changed and most of us are in some form of hybrid work environment. What does that mean for creativity?

Many leaders believe that people physically being in the same space promotes creativity through informal conversations and collaboration that don't occur when people are working remotely. That may be true, and the histories of fabled creative organizations like Bell Labs are filled with examples of how an informal hallway conversation piqued curiosity and eventually led to a great discovery.

But creativity can happen virtually, too.

Some controlled studies suggest virtual brainstorming generates more ideas. These don't consider the informal conversations that prompt further investigation and curiosity. So, in a new hybrid work environment, how can that work?

Sharing information about new work and developments often sparks creative thought. A mix of virtual and in-person monthly sessions might be the answer. In-person time allows people to more likely discover what another area of the organization is doing, sparking further discussion.

That goes for informal talks as well. Play is important in the creative balance between focused effort and relaxation, so having time for teams to get together with no agenda, either in the office or another location, is a good way to foster creativity.

If someone is wrestling with a problem or wanting to share something new, it will emerge more naturally in an unstructured setting.

Shared experience and investigation can be an important part of the creative process given the dialogue and questions that can arise, so whether it's in an office or somewhere else, bring people together for exploration and discovery on a regular basis. Try some quarterly discovery sessions where you explore seemingly unrelated subjects and see how you can apply them to your business.

Like the hybrid work model, be flexible and experiment with different forms of creativity, structured and unstructured, some in person and some virtually, and see what works best for your organization.

One size doesn't fit all. Test and learn. Modify. Repeat.

Glenn Karwoski is a member of the adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.