Hy-Vee is the latest Twin Cities supermarket to require all employees to wear masks or facial coverings.

The West Des Moines-based grocer changed its policy on Monday for all store and distribution center employees, who have been supplied with masks by the company in the last several weeks.

Hy-Vee is the latest to mandate wearing masks. In the past two weeks national retailers Target, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Costco and local grocers Kowalski’s, Lunds & Byerlys and Coborn’s also have required that employees wear masks.

“We have supplied masks for most of our employees, some have supplied their own and we have another delivery of masks coming as secondary masks for them that should be here next Monday,” said Chief Operating Officer Mike Oase. “We have also posted signs at all of our entrance doors asking our customers to please wear face masks while shopping to protect employees, other customers and themselves and thanking them for their consideration.”

At Lunds & Byerlys, employees can bring their own or use the disposable masks provided by the company. “We have also ordered cloth reusable masks and will be providing those to all of our staff as soon as they arrive,” said spokesman Aaron Sorenson.

Coborn’s requires masks except when a medical condition may prevent it and also strongly encourages customers and vendors to wear them, said spokesman Dennis Host.

Cub has not responded to requests of its policy on wearing face masks. On its website, Cub states that associates are allowed to wear gloves and masks, which the company is working to provide.