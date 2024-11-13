The westbound lanes of Hwy. 10 near Big Lake, Minn., have reopened following a Wednesday morning head-on crash that left at least one person dead.
Hwy. 10 in Big Lake reopens following fatal crash
At least one person died in the head-on wreck on Hwy. 10 at 172nd.
A Ford Fusion and a Nissan Altima collided at westbound Hwy. 10 and NW. 172nd Street about 7:40 a.m., said State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow on X.
One of the victims was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Grabow said.
A State Patrol incident report listed the incident as “fatal,” but did not say if one or both drivers subsequently died.
The victims were a 40-year-old woman from Big Lake and a 25-year-old man from Elk River. Their names have not been released.
The highway reopened after being shut down following the crash.
