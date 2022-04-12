A second person has died from a traffic crash last week in north-central Minnesota, authorities said.

Leo D. Elyea, 86, died Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, two days after a pickup driver crossed over the centerline east of Backus and hit Elyea's SUV, the State Patrol said Monday.

Elye's wife, 83-year-old Susan Ann Bye-Elyea, was a passenger in the SUV and died at the scene of the crash about 7:35 a.m. last Wednesday on Hwy. 371 in Powers Township, the patrol said.

The pickup's driver, 56-year-old Stephen E. Ertl, of St. Cloud, suffered noncritical injuries, as did his passenger, 26-year-old Ryan M. Skaja, of Foley, Minn., according to the patrol.

Ertl was heading north on Hwy. 371, crossed into the southbound lane and hit Elyea's SUV, the patrol said. The highway was snowy and ice at the time.