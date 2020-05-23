The window for filing for the August primary ballot is officially open, triggering a flurry of news releases and social media posts from candidates touting their intentions.

One arrived Friday from state Senate hopeful Jose Jimenez. It landed in inboxes with an eye-catching headline: “Jimenez Announces the Endorsement of his Wife, Sandra.”

Jimenez wasn’t actually announcing his wife’s support for his effort to flip a DFL-held district in the south suburbs. Instead, he was celebrating her victory in a recent Republican endorsement contest.

Sandra Jimenez is also running for the Minnesota Legislature this year, as the GOP-endorsed candidate for a House district that overlaps with the Senate district her husband hopes to represent. Jose Jimenez is challenging DFL Sen. Greg Clausen, while Sandra Jimenez is running against DFL Rep. John Huot.

Jose Jimenez said the couple are excited to “embark on this journey together” to bring new leadership to the area. He secured the GOP backing for his own bid in April.

“As my wife Sandra and I are running as a team, we waited to announce this until she received her endorsement,” he wrote in an e-mail.

It’s not the family’s first foray into state politics: Their daughter Ali Jimenez-Hopper ran unsuccessfully for a neighboring legislative seat in 2016.