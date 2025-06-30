Husband of Suzanne Morphew back in Colorado to face murder charge for a second time

DENVER — The husband of a woman whose remains were discovered over three years after she was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020 has arrived in Colorado to face a first-degree murder charge in her death for a second time.
Barry Morphew was being held in the small city of Alamosa on Monday, 12th Judicial District Attorney Anne E. Kelly said in a statement.
Morphew was arrested June 20 in Arizona after being newly indicted in the death of Suzanne Morphew, three years after the initial case against him was dropped because of prosecutorial issues with evidence. He waived his right to challenge his extradition and has been waiting to be transported from a jail in Phoenix to Colorado.
Morphew is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Colorado in the new case on Tuesday afternoon, Kelly said.
A 2024 autopsy report said Suzanne Morphew died of ''unspecified means'' but ruled her death a homicide. While her remains showed no signs of trauma, investigators found in her bone marrow a drug cocktail used to tranquilize wildlife that her husband had a prescription for, according to the indictment.
Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence since his wife disappeared, and his attorney David Beller blasted the new indictment.
''Yet again, the government allows their predetermined conclusion to lead their search for evidence,'' Beller said in a statement at the time. ''Barry maintains his innocence. The case has not changed, and the outcome will not either.''
Beller didn't immediately return an email or a telephone message seeking comment on Monday.