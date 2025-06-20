Husband re-arrested in the death of Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were found after 3-year search

DENVER — The husband of Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew, whose remains were discovered over three years after she was reported missing on Mother's Day 2020, was arrested again Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder, authorities said.
Barry Morphew was arrested Friday in Arizona after a Colorado grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday. His bond was set at $3 million, cash only, according to court documents. The district attorney's office said in a statement that it is seeking to bring him back to Colorado.
Barry Morphew has maintained his innocence since his wife disappeared, and his attorney David Beller blasted the new indictment.
''Yet again, the government allows their predetermined conclusion to lead their search for evidence,'' Beller said in a statement. ''Barry maintains his innocence. The case has not changed, and the outcome will not either.''
He was first arrested in his wife's death in May of 2021 on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with a human body and other offenses. But prosecutors dropped their case against him the following year just as he was about to stand trial. A judge barred prosecutors from calling key witnesses for repeatedly failing to follow rules for turning over evidence in Barry Morphew's favor. That included DNA from an unknown male that was found in Suzanne Morphew's SUV. At the time, prosecutors said they wanted more time to find her body.
Barry Morphew has said he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance and death, and he filed a $15 million lawsuit against county officials, accusing them of violating his constitutional rights.
Iris Eytan, who was Barry Morphew's attorney in 2021 but no longer represents him, defended his innocence and said the case was ''fumbled'' by prosecutors.
''Not only is he is a loving father, but he was a loving husband,'' Eytan told The Associated Press on Friday. ''I've have handled thousands of cases, and I've never seen prosecutors mishandle a case so recklessly.''