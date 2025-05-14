Hurricanes visit the Capitals with 3-1 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division)
Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -172, Capitals +144; over/under is 5.5
NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous matchup.
Washington is 51-22-9 overall with an 18-11-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have scored 286 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank second in the league.
Carolina has a 25-5-5 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 49-7-3 in games they score three or more goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aliaksei Protas has scored 30 goals with 36 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.