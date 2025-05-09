Hurricanes return home for Game 3 matchup with Capitals after splitting two road games

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes dominated play for one road game then spent significant stretches of the next controlling the flow of action. It was a two-game start good enough to take home-ice advantage away from the Washington Capitals in their second-round playoff series.
''I've liked how we've played,'' Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said Friday.
Now the Hurricanes are set to host the Capitals for Game 3 on Saturday, the winner taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series. That's one of two Game 3s in the NHL on the schedule, the other being Edmonton returning home with a chance to take a 3-0 series lead on Vegas.
Carolina won 2-1 in overtime to open the Eastern Conference series, though it took the Hurricanes well into the third period to beat Logan Thompson for the first time on a night when they otherwise dominated play. The Hurricanes kept firing shots and using the forecheck to aggressively keep the pressure on in the offensive zone, finishing with a 33-14 edge in shots on goal, as well as scoring chances (40-20) and high-danger chances (19-13) according to Natural Stat Trick.
The Capitals responded with a 3-1 win in Thursday's Game 2 and did a better job of countering the Hurricanes' steady pressure, led by the two-way presence of Tom Wilson.
''I have a lot of belief in our group and I feel like Game 1 to Game 2 and significant parts of Game 2, you can see us getting to the level that we're going to need to play at,'' Washington coach Spencer Carbery said, ''and it's going to even get a little bit more difficult going on the road.''
Now the series shifts to Raleigh, where the Hurricanes won all three of their games in the first-round win against New Jersey. Carolina will have the backing of a raucous home crowd and the benefit of last change when it comes to sending out lineups after the whistle to hunt for the best matchup.
''Matchups play a role, a significant role in the series, and it's our job to navigate it and whether we get the last change or not and the things that I can do to manipulate some of the matchups," Carbery said.