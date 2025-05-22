Hurricanes' Hall, Panthers' Jones reunite in Eastern final after trades from rebuilding Blackhawks

Taylor Hall and Seth Jones started the 2025 calendar year as teammates on a Chicago Blackhawks team mired in a multiyear rebuild and sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings.
Now they're squaring off for at ticket to the Stanley Cup Final.
The Carolina Hurricanes traded for Hall in January, while the Florida Panthers acquired Jones ahead of the March trade deadline. Their new teams — Hall with a perennial playoff team, Jones with the reigning Cup champions — have taken them on the deepest postseason runs that now includes a reunion in the Eastern Conference final.
Florida took the best-of-seven series opener, with Game 2 set for Thursday night on Hall's home ice.
''It's not something that we ever talked about really," Hall said. I didn't know if he'd be traded. I knew I would probably get dealt at some point. But just where we were — being at the bottom of the standings, being on a team, an organization, that the pressure to win wasn't really there overall — to where we are now, speaking for him, I'm sure he's excited. And so am I.''
Hall, a 33-year-old forward, is in his 15th NHL season as a former No. 1 overall draft pick (2010) and 2018 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP. Jones, a 30-year-old defenseman, is in his 12th NHL season as a past all-star and No. 4 overall draft pick in 2013.
Before this year, Hall and Jones had each won just two postseason series, one being shorter 2020 qualifier series in the bubbled restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They've matched that now with Carolina and Florida winning two rounds, reuniting them for this rematch of the 2023 conference final won by the Panthers.
It's quite a turn from months earlier with the Blackhawks, who have just one playoff appearance (2020) in eight seasons.