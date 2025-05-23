Hurricanes' Game 2 loss to Panthers offers an unwelcome repeat of conference-final history from '23

RALEIGH, N.C. — The frustration bubbled over late in the second period, after the Carolina Hurricanes' latest rush failed to get off a shot while trailing big against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.
''Shoot the puck! Shoot the puck!" the pleading chants began before returning for a second stint minutes later, a departure for a venue known for rowdy chaotic zeal building a significant home-ice advantage.
The Hurricanes hadn't forgotten being swept out of the Eastern Conference final two years ago by the Panthers in four one-goal losses. This was supposed to be different. Instead, they're right back in a dire situation — only worse this time — against the Panthers after again losing the first two conference-final games at home.
And that has turned a losing streak that was once merely a curious footnote into a growing weight with each passing game.
''I think we're all a little bit at a loss,'' Carolina forward Taylor Hall said.
The 5-0 loss in Game 2 marked Carolina's 14th straight loss in a conference final, going back to sweeps in 2009, 2019 and the ‘23 round with the Panthers. The past 10 have come during this current iteration that has won at least one postseason series for seven straight seasons. Parse it further, and the first four came in '19 as a young team happy to be back in the postseason after missing the playoffs for nine straight years before falling to favored Boston.
The past six though? All against the Panthers, with measuring-stick margins getting larger along with the potential for self-doubt as the series shifts south for Games 3 and 4.
''This game is mental,'' Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. "I mean, it's all about the brain and your focus and the thoughts that can creep in. It's got to be the thoughts we've been thinking all year, and that's playing our game and focusing on our shifts and our battles and doing what we do.