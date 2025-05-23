Hurricanes' Game 2 loss to Panthers offers an unwelcome repeat of conference-final history from '23

The 5-0 loss in Game 2 marked Carolina's 14th straight loss in a conference final, going back to sweeps in 2009, 2019 and the ‘23 round with the Panthers. The past 10 have come during this current iteration that has won at least one postseason series for seven straight seasons. Parse it further, and the first four came in '19 as a young team happy to be back in the postseason after missing the playoffs for nine straight years before falling to favored Boston.