Hurricanes eliminate Rangers from playoff contention with 7-3 victory

RALEIGH, N.C. — Seth Jarvis had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes eliminated New York from playoff contention, beating the Rangers 7-3 on Saturday.
Jalen Chatfield, Jackson Blake, Mark Jankowski, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes. Pytor Kochetkov made 28 saves.
Adam Fox, K'Andre Miller and Will Cuylle scored for New York, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 21 shots. The Rangers have lost four of their last five.
Chatfield and Jarvis gave Carolina 2-0 lead in the first period. Jarvis scored his 25th goal at home this season to match the most since the franchise moved to North Carolina in 1997.
Takeaways
Rangers: New York was swept (0-4-0) in the season series for the first time since 1987-88, when the Hurricanes were the Hartford Whalers.
Hurricanes: New York knocked the Hurricanes out of the Stanley Cup playoffs in 2022 and '24, so there was a small measure of payback for Carolina on Saturday. The Hurricanes' first-round matchup in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the New Jersey Devils is already set.
Key moment