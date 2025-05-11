Hurricanes' Andersen, Oilers' Skinner enter Monday's playoff Game 4s on far different trajectories

RALEIGH, N.C. — Frederik Andersen has been playing so well in net for the Carolina Hurricanes that coach Rod Brind'Amour is staying with his hands-off approach when it comes to goaltenders.
Things have been trickier for the Edmonton Oilers and Stuart Skinner.
Andersen is coming off his first postseason shutout with Carolina in Game 3 of the second-round series with the Washington Capitals. Skinner, meanwhile, was pulled after a rough start to the playoffs and then returned to allow four goals — including the winner on an own goal by Leon Draisaitl with less than a second left — in a Game 3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Their series resume Monday, with the Hurricanes and Oilers each holding 2-1 leads.
The 35-year-old Andersen has been strong since taking over the lead role in the playoffs, going 5-2 while posting a 1.32 goals-against average and a .940 save percentage — with the latter two numbers standing as the best among goaltenders playing multiple games in this postseason.
Saturday night's 4-0 win came with Andersen having to stand up to early quality chances for the Capitals, notably a 1-on-1 chance for Tom Wilson just 30 seconds in and a clean look from the slot for Taylor Raddysh just 2 minutes later. It also included stopping three first-period shots from Alex Ovechkin, who passed Wayne Gretzky this year for the NHL's all-time goals record.
''I don't get to choose who shoots,'' Andersen said. ''I've just got to try to see what comes my way and do my best to stop it.''
Andersen has allowed more than one goal in just two of his seven appearances, though one ended early on a hit from New Jersey's Timo Meier in the crease knocked him out for the rest of the rest of Game 4 and the Game 5 clincher.
Otherwise, Andersen is making decisions easy for Brind'Amour and goaltender coach Paul Schonfelder.