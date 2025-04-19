Hurricanes aim for another deep push in 7th straight playoff trip entering Round 1 against Devils

RALEIGH, N.C. — The blueprint keeps bringing the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The only question is whether it will be enough to push them within reach of the Cup itself.
The Hurricanes open their seventh straight playoff run Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. That puts Carolina among only four teams with active playoff streaks of at least seven years, joining Toronto (nine), Colorado (eight) and Tampa Bay (eight).
The Hurricanes, who hold the No. 2 playoff spot from the Metropolitan Division, have won at least one series each year in their current run and twice reached the Eastern Conference Final (2019 and 2023). The approach hasn't changed much in Rod Brind'Amour's coaching tenure: use an aggressive forecheck to control the puck and keep the pressure on in the offensive zone while minimizing the opportunities going the other way.
It routinely puts the Hurricanes in position to win, though pushing to the final round has proven elusive — particularly when it comes to generating goals and elite scoring chances in tight games.
''I think we play a pretty consistent game,'' Brind'Amour said. ''We've got good balance. We rely on all 20 guys. I don't think there's any one thing that we can say we hang our hat on. But I just think our game, when we're on, just top to bottom when the penalty kill's good, when our power play's going good, it's just a solid game and that's kind of the way we approach it.
''We're not relying on one thing, I guess is the way I look at it, because we're just not built that way.''
The Devils, the Metro's No. 3 team, are in the playoffs for only the third time since 2012. The last trip ended with a five-game loss to the Hurricanes in the second round. New Jersey won't have top center Jack Hughes, who had shoulder surgery in March and is out for the season.
''Since playing them just after Christmas, we had a pretty good sense that if we were going to make the playoffs, it would be in a situation like this where we're playing Carolina," coach Sheldon Keefe said. ''We've been having an eye toward them for a while.''