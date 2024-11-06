HAVANA — Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as powerful Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island.
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as powerful Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island
Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as powerful Category 3 storm after knocking out power on island.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 9:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.