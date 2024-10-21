Oscar brings winds, heavy rains to eastern Cuba after striking the Bahamas

The system is expected to move across eastern Cuba on Sunday night and Monday. Forecasters said 6 to 12 inches (15 to 31 centimeters) of rain are expected across eastern Cuba through early Wednesday, with some isolated locations getting up to 18 inches (46 centimeters). A storm surge of up to 3 feet (almost 1 meter) in some areas of Cuba's north shore in the area was possible, the center said.