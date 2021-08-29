MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Nora churned up Mexico's Pacific coastline toward the Gulf of California on Sunday, unleashing floods and landslides, and cutting roads in some areas. At least two people were injured and six fishermen were reported missing at sea.

Rescue teams were searching for the fishermen, who had left port in Guerrero state on Wednesday, said Adm. Julio César Pescina of the Mexican navy.

Communities in other coastal states, including Michoacán, Colima y Jalisco, also experienced heavy rain and rough conditions as the Category 1 hurricane moved northward. The state government in Jalisco said flooding damaged 500 homes and that two people were injured in a landslide.

On Sunday, firefighters and other emergency workers worked to drain water that had flooded some streets in the center of Puerto Vallarta, a tourist destination.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), with tropical storm force winds extending out 105 miles (165 kilometers). It was near Mazatlan early Sunday afternoon and heading north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Nora was likely to keep dragging along the coast and gradually weaken before entering the Gulf of California.

The storm was predicted to keep moving north up the gulf, diminishing to a tropical depression and heading inland toward the Arizona border region. The storm's remnants could bring heavy rains by midweek to the U.S. Southwest and central Rockies, the hurricane center said.

The center said some areas along the west coast of Mexico could see rainfall totals from 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with even more in some spots.