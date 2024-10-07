MIAMI — Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4 storm, and Florida could see dangerous storm surge, forecasters say.
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4 storm, and Florida could see dangerous storm surge, forecasters say
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4 storm, and Florida could see dangerous storm surge, forecasters say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 7, 2024 at 1:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Supreme Court lets stand a decision barring emergency abortions that violate Texas ban.