Hurricane Kristy becomes a Category 3 storm away from land in the Pacific and will strengthen more, forecasters say

By The Associated Press

October 23, 2024 at 2:50PM

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Kristy becomes a Category 3 storm away from land in the Pacific and will strengthen more, forecasters say.

