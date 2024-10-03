MIAMI — Hurricane Kirk strengthens into Category 3 storm in the Atlantic and is expected to grow more powerful, forecasters say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported Kirk becoming a Category 2 storm).
By The Associated Press
October 3, 2024 at 1:08AM
