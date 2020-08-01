Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias became our 2nd hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Thursday night as it approached the southern Bahamas. Isaias is also our ninth named storm of the season and it is also the earliest that we've ever had nine named storms. The previous record was Irene on August 7th back in 2005.

Tracking Isaias According to NOAA's NHC, Isaias should remain at hurricane status through much of the weekend as it moves through the Bahamas and scrapes the east coast of Florida. The red colors below indicate hurricane warnings, which includes parts of Florida as well! By early next week, Isaias could be a Tropical Storm, potentially making landfall near South Carolina. Here are some Key Messages from NOAA's NHC regarding Hurricane Isaias: Key Messages: 1. Hurricane conditions and dangerous storm surge are expected in portions of the Bahamas through Saturday, and Hurricane Warnings are in effect.

2. Hurricane conditions are expected along portions of the Florida east coast late Saturday and Saturday night, and a Hurricane Warning has been issued. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

3. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the Florida east coast from Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedra Beach where water rises of 2 to 4 feet above ground level are possible along the immediate coastline and adjacent waterways. Residents in these areas should follow advice given by local emergency officials.

4. Isaias will produce heavy rains and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas across south to east-central Florida, and across the Carolinas to the mid Atlantic. Isolated minor river flooding is possible across the eastern Carolinas and into Virginia early next week.

Heavy Rainfall Potential

Hurricane Isaias will bring heavy rainfall from the Bahamas to parts of the Eastern US. As much as 6" to 12" of rain could be possible across the Bahamas, while 4" to 6" of rain could be possible from eastern Florida to the Carolinas and into the Mid-Atlantic States.



Saturday Weather Outlook for MSP

The Saturday weather outlook for the Twin Cities doesn't look too bad through the first half of the day. We should start off with some sunshine, but weather turns a bit unsettled as a cool front sags south. There's a risk of showers and storms after 12pm, which could linger through 6pm or 7pm in the metro. Saturday Meteograms for Minneapolis We will have quiet weather conditions during the early part of the day Saturday with temps warming through the 70s. High temps will reach the low to mid 80s by the afternoon with a chance of showers and storms from 12PM to 6pm or 7pm. Dewpoints will also climb into the low/mid 60s by the afternoon, which will be about the highest they'll be over the next several days. Dewpoints by early next week will drop into the upper 40s and low/mid 50s across the state, which will feel almost fall-like!! High Temps on Saturday High temps on Saturday wll be at or slightly below average in the Twin Cities metro for the First day of August, but folks acros much of the rest of the state should only warm into the 70s, which will be nearly -5F below average. A cool front will also bring isolated chances of showers and storms to many across the state.

General Thunderstorm Risk Saturday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a general thunderstorm risk across the state on Saturday. While we don't expect any widespread severe weather, there could be a few isolated pockets of heavy rain during the afternoon, where some of the more vigorous storms develop.

Isolated Pockets of Heavier Rainfall PM Saturday

A cool front sweeping through the region this weekend could bring a few isolated pockets of heavy rain to parts of the state, mainly PM Saturday. There may still be a few lingering T-Showers AM Sunday, but we should see improving weather conditions PM Sunday.

Weather Outlook From AM Saturday to AM Monday

A cool front sweeping across the state on Saturday will kick out a few showers and storms during the PM hours. There may be a few lingering T-Showers early Sunday, but much of the rain will exist the region through the day. In the wake of this front, we'll have cooler and much less humid air in place through the early part of next week.

Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor shows a nice reduction in drought conditions across parts of the state. Thanks to recent rains over the last 7 to 14 days, we've seen an improvement in drought conditions! Good news, Moderate Drought dropped from 17% last week to only 8% this week. With that said, some locations around the state are still nearly -2" to -5" below average precipitation since January 1st.

Extended Forecast

Temps on Saturday will warm to near average with a chance of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. There may be a few lingering T-Storms early Sunday, but things sould settle down during the day. The big story will be the much cooler air moving in through the next several days! High temps will only warm into the 70s, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average. We should see readings get back into te 80s late next week.

Dogday Cicadas Beginning To Buzz in Neighborhoods Near You

"According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August." If you've had a chance to poke your head outside for any length of time over the last few days, you may have heard some loud buzzing. If you're wondering what it is, you can thank your local cicadas. According to the University of Minnesota , cicadas are generally present from July to September and are often called "Dogday Cicadas" because they can generally be heard during the dogdays of summer, which officially run from July 22nd to August 22nd. An excerpt from Yesterday's Island suggests that cicadas are natures thermometer:While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."

(Image Below Courtesy: University of Minnesota Extension)

Earliest (Fall) 32F Minimum Temperature at MSP Airport If you believe the dogday cicada folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost... that would mean we could see our first frost by the beginning of September! Keep in mind that our average first frost is right around October 11th/12th in the metro. However, our earliest frost was on September 3rd, 1974, when we dropped to 32F at the MSP Aiport!! Our most recent September frost happened on September 24th, 2000, when we dropped to 31F. On the other hand, St. Cloud, MN typically sees their first frost at the end of September, nearly 2 weeks before the Twin Cities metro sees a frost.

100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 8th - 14th, warmer than average temperatures will settle into the Upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes Region once again.

