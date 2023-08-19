CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Hurricane Hilary downgraded to Category 2 storm approaching Mexico and California, National Hurricane Center says.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
More from Star Tribune
Nation Record-setting temperatures forecast in Dallas as scorching heat wave continues to bake the US
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune