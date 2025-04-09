Hurricane Helene hit Augusta National last summer. What it left is noticeable, not necessarily bad

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The patrons walking up the first fairway at Augusta National during a sun-splashed practice round for the Masters managed to find a nice viewpoint between a couple of pines, where they watched as Justin Rose hit an approach shot to the green.
There are quite a few more places for them to perch after Hurricane Helen tore through Georgia last summer.
By the time the deadly Category 4 storm churned north and finally dissipated, it left in its wake an estimated 1 million downed trees, thousands without power, and some 7 million cubic yards of debris to pick up. The city of Augusta was devastated, and the pristine property that annually hosts golf's most revered tournament was left with its own massive clean-up effort.
Nearly six months later, it's hard to tell anything was ever amiss. The fairways and greens are perfectly manicured, the azaleas once again in bloom. All that are missing are the hundreds of trees that failed to survive the storm.
''It almost felt like I was playing the back nine for the first time,'' two-time major winner Xander Schauffele said. ''There's trees you aim at off the tee, and over the 11th green you can — when you're walking down 10, you can see half the course.''
That sweeping vista left Schauffele with mixed feelings. In some respects, it was neat to see what was happening elsewhere on the property, thanks to panoramic views that are probably a lot like what Alister MacKenzie and Bobby Jones would have had as they plotted the layout on a former nursery and antebellum plantation in the early 1930s.
In other respects, Schauffele said, ''it's sad to see, too, how many trees have fallen.''
The missing trees should not demonstrably affect the way the course plays when the Masters begins Thursday. Some of those towering pines served as convenient aiming points — over the 11th green, for example — but markers that are just as helpful. And the most wayward shots will still be penalized by trunks and limbs among the pine straw.