Hurricane Helene hit Augusta National last summer. What it left is noticeable, not necessarily bad

''I just think it looks better. I don't know why I say that,'' admitted Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion. "The other day we played No. 1 and we were standing on the green and you just look right down and you see a lot more room on the ninth tee. I think that's kind of cool. You can watch people hit. There's a few areas where it blew right through there, but for me personally, I know a lot of trees went down. I know this town was devastated. But the golf course is unbelievable.