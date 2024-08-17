Wires

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 17, 2024 at 8:59AM

MIAMI — Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says

Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.

Wires

Authorities say pharmacist will plead no contest to involuntary manslaughter in 11 Michigan deaths tied to bad steroids

Wires

Gaza's Health Ministry says it has recorded the first case of polio in a 10-month-old Palestinian child