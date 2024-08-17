MIAMI — Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.
Wires
Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says
Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 17, 2024 at 8:59AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says
Hurricane Ernesto has made landfall on the Atlantic Ocean territory of Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center says.