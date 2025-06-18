MIAMI — Hurricane Erick strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it nears Mexico's Pacific coast.
Hurricane Erick strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it nears Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Erick strengthens to a Category 2 storm as it nears Mexico's Pacific coast.
The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 5:41PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend
Jury finds Karen Read not guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of drunk driving in death of police officer boyfriend.