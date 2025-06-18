Wires

Hurricane Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean and threatens to bring flooding and mudslides to southern Mexico

Hurricane Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean and threatens to bring flooding and mudslides to southern Mexico.

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 11:55AM

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Erick has formed in the Pacific Ocean and threatens to bring flooding and mudslides to southern Mexico.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

