MEXICO CITY — Dora grew into a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday far off Mexico's western Pacific coast but will not be a threat to land, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Officials said Dora was located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, packing winds of 125 mph (205 kph). It was moving west, away from land, at 16 mph (26 kph).
Forecasters say that while the storm is expected to grow even stronger with winds as high as 145 mph (235 kph), it will probably weaken by later in the week.
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Politics 'A form of reparation': Minnesota will send money to communities harmed by marijuana prohibition
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Politics 'A form of reparation': Minnesota will send money to communities harmed by marijuana prohibition
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Politics 'A form of reparation': Minnesota will send money to communities harmed by marijuana prohibition
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Crypto scheme bilks Eden Prairie couple out of $9 million in unprecedented Minnesota fraud case
Politics 'A form of reparation': Minnesota will send money to communities harmed by marijuana prohibition
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli protesters are calling for democracy. But what about the occupation of Palestinians?
Israel is being rocked by a wave of mass protests calling for the country's democracy to be upheld. But the pro-democracy movement lacks any clear message of opposition to Israel's open-ended military rule over millions of Palestinians.
Business
Bank of England set to join Fed in raising interest rates again amid high UK inflation
The Bank of England is set to raise interest rates Thursday for the 14th time in a row to a fresh 15-year high and keep the door open for further increases in the months to come as it tries to tamp down persistently high inflation.
World
Pope Francis blasts scandal of clergy sex abuse in Portugal and meets with survivors
Pope Francis met with survivors of clergy sexual abuse in Portugal on Wednesday and blasted members of the country's Catholic hierarchy for their response to the long-ignored scandal, which he said had marred the Catholic Church and helped drive the faithful away.
Business
Stock market today: Asia mixed after the US government's credit rating was cut
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after Fitch Ratings cut the United States government's credit rating.
World
Typhoon Khanun forecast to turn back to Japanese islands where it already left damage and injuries
The typhoon that damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other Japanese islands this week was slowly moving west Thursday but is forecast to make a U-turn and dump even more rain on the archipelago.