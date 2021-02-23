CULLOWHEE, N.C. — Kaleb Hunter and Isaiah Miller each had 15 points as UNC Greensboro easily defeated Western Carolina 77-56 on Monday.
Keyshaun Langley added 11 points and A.J. McGinnis had 10 for UNC Greensboro (17-7, 12-4 Southern Conference).
Cory Hightower had 15 points for the Catamounts (9-15, 2-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kameron Gibson added 11 points and six rebounds, and Sin'Cere McMahon had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Quick earns 54th career shutout, Kings beat Blues 3-0
Dustin Brown scored two goals and veteran Jonathan Quick stopped 31 shots for his 54th career shutout, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.
Sports
Coby White scores 24, Bulls hand Rockets 8th straight loss
Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night.
Sports
Nutall, Powers lead Sam Houston St. over Lamar 77-71
Zach Nutall had 18 points as Sam Houston defeated Lamar 77-71 on Monday night.
Sports
Booker scores 34, Suns roll to 132-100 win over Blazers
Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 19 and the Phoenix Suns kept rolling with a 132-100 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Sports
Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60
Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.