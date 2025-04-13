Hunter Greene pitches 7 crisp innings as the Reds blank the Pirates 4-0

CINCINNATI — Hunter Greene pitched seven sparkling innings, and the Cincinnati Reds completed a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 4-0 victory on Sunday.
Greene (2-1) allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one. The 6-foot-5 right-hander extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings.
Reds pitchers retired their final 23 batters.
Santiago Espinal hit a two-run single against Carmen Mlodzinski (1-2) in the third. Elly De La Cruz added an RBI single in Cincinnati's two-run fifth.
Mlodzinski allowed five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked two.
Key moment
Isiah Kiner-Falefa tripled for Pittsburgh with one out in the second. But Greene struck out Tsung-Che Cheng and Espinal made a leaping grab of Henry Davis's hard liner to second.
Key stat