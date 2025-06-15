Hunter Dobbins beats Yankees for second time this week as Red Sox top rival New York, 4-3

Sports

Hunter Dobbins pitched six shutout innings to beat the Yankees for the second time in a week, and the Boston Red Sox won their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 4-3 over New York.

BOSTON — Hunter Dobbins pitched six shutout innings to beat the Yankees for the second time in a week, and the Boston Red Sox won their fourth straight game on Saturday night, 4-3 over New York.

A week after saying he'd rather retire than pitch for the Yankees because his father was drafted by New York twice before being traded — and then having to defend his dad's story midweek — Dobbins (4-1) struck out five and gave up two singles.

Dobbins earned the victory against the Yankees last Sunday, too, when he worked five innings and allowed three runs, two on a first-inning, two-run homer by Aaron Judge.

Judge went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on Saturday, dropping his major league leading average from .390 to .384.

Greg Weissert got the final three outs for his second save despite giving up a run. Austin Wells flew out to the track in center with two runners on.

Carlos Rodón (8-5), who entered 7-1 with a 1.90 ERA in his previous 10 starts, gave up four runs (three earned) on seven hits in five-plus innings.

Boston grabbed a 1-0 lead on Anthony Volpe's throwing error in the first that allowed Rob Refsnyder to score on Carlos Narváez's infield hit. Trevor Story had an RBI double in the fourth and Romy Gonzalez added one in the fifth.

Jasson Domínguez and Wells had consecutive RBI singles in the seventh for the Yankees.

Key moment

The Yankees were down by two runs and had two runners on with Judge looming on deck in the seventh when Red Sox catcher Narváez, who had a walk-off hit in the series opener against his former team, picked Domínguez off second to end the inning.

Key stat

Boston has won four of five against the Yankees this season.

Up next

Yankees LHP Max Fried (9-1, 1.84 ERA) is slated to face Red Sox RHP Brayan Bello (2-1, 3.96) in the series finale on Sunday.

card image