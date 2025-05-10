Hunter Brown strikes out 9 as the Astros beat the slumping Reds 3-0

HOUSTON — Hunter Brown pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the slumping Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Friday night.
Brown (6-1) struck out nine, matching his season high for the fourth straight start. The right-hander also issued a season-high four walks in his fifth consecutive win.
Brown departed after Gavin Lux walked with two out in the sixth. Kaleb Ort got Spencer Steer to bounce into a forceout at second.
Josh Hader handled the ninth for his ninth save.
Cincinnati finished with four hits in its sixth loss in seven games.
Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (1-4) surrendered 10 hits and three runs in six innings. He struck out five and walked none.
Zach Dezenzo hit a two-out RBI single in the second, and the Astros added two more runs in the fifth.
Mauricio Dubón followed Brendan Rodgers' leadoff double with a chopper past third baseman Santiago Espinal, moving Rodgers to third. Jeremy Peña drove in Rodgers with a groundout to second, and Isaac Paredes doubled home Dubón with two down.