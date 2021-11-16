SAN ANTONIO — KJ Hunt had 22 points and Michael Henn added 21 as Denver defeated IUPUI 63-47 on Monday.
Payton Moore had eight rebounds for Denver (2-1). Tevin Smith added six rebounds.
B.J. Maxwell had 14 points for the Jaguars (0-3). Bobby Harvey added 13 points and six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jenkins scores 25 to lead Utah past Bethune-Cookman 86-55
David Jenkins Jr. scored 25 points, Brandon Carlson added 14 points and Utah routed Bethune-Cookman 86-55 on Monday night.
Sports
Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over Cal Poly 58-57
Bryce Fowler scored 14 points, including a three-point play with six seconds remaining, and Sacramento State defeated Cal Poly 58-57 on Monday night.
Sports
49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
After a nearly two-month stretch that featured one win and far too many disappointments, the San Francisco 49ers were running out of time to establish an identity this season.
Sports
Kuxhausen, Knecht carry Northern Colorado to victory
Dru Kuxhausen tossed in 24 points and Dalton Knecht added a double-double as Northern Colorado romped past Colorado College 93-53 in nonconference play Monday night.
Sports
Judge: Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over therapy records
A judge has ruled that Kobe Bryant's widow must turn over her therapy records to Los Angeles County in her lawsuit claiming she suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others.