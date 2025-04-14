World

Hungary passes a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events

Hungary's parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 3:31PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's parliament has passed an amendment to the constitution that allows the government to ban public events by LGBTQ+ communities.

Legal scholars and critics call Monday's decision another step toward authoritarianism as the populist government continues to restrict the rights of LGBTQ+ communities.

The amendment passed along party lines, with 140 votes for and 21 against. It was proposed by the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition led by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whom critics have accused of employing increasingly autocratic tactics during his 15-year rule.

Ahead of the vote, opposition politicians and other protesters attempted to blockade the entrance to a parliament parking garage to prevent ruling party lawmakers from entering. Police physically removed the demonstrators who had used zip ties to bind themselves together.

The amendment codifies a ban on public LGBTQ+ events including the popular Pride event that draws thousands annually to the capital, Budapest.

It declares that children's rights to moral, physical and spiritual development supersede any other fundamental right other than the right to life, including that to peacefully assemble.

The new amendment also allows for Hungarians who hold dual citizenship in a non-European Economic Area country to have their citizenship suspended if they are deemed to pose a threat to public order, public security or national security.

The amendment is the 15th to Hungary's constitution since Orbán's party unilaterally authored and approved the document in 2011.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

