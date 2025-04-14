Wires

Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights

Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 3:23PM

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights

Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.

Wires

New Orleans Pelicans fire executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, ending his six-year tenure

Wires

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches fiancee Lauren Sanchez and all-female space crew including Katy Perry and Gayle King