BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.
Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights
Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.
The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 3:23PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights
Hungary has passed a constitutional amendment to ban LGBTQ+ public events, seen as a major blow to rights.